Virudhunagar district gears up for Cyclone Burevi

Virudhunagar

02 December 2020 20:28 IST

With heavy to very heavy rain expected in Virudhunagar district in the next three days owing to Cyclone Burevi, Virudhunagar administration is on high alert to face any eventualities.

Secretary, Department of Social Welfare and Noon Meal Scheme, and district Monitoring Officer, S. Madhumathi, and Collector R. Kannan, inspected various tanks in Srivilliputtur taluk and Pilavakkal Periyar dam in Watrap taluk.

Ms. Madhumathi said that 10 teams with officials from all departments, led by an officer in the rank of Deputy Collector, have been formed to mitigate the situation.

Nine low-lying areas in rural and urban areas where inundation is expected have been identified.

Ten disaster management teams with 56 specially-trained firemen and 545 swimmers have been formed. Besides 290 persons have been kept in place with power saws to remove uprooted trees.

Besides, 911 persons involved in these works, 1,860 first responders were fully geared.

A total of 15 relief centres have been set up to provide safe shelter to people from marooned areas. These centres would be provided with milk, foodgrains, drinking water, toilets and medical facilities.

As a precautionary measures under the pandemic threat, those brought to the relief camps would be supplied face masks and hand sanitisers.

Stating that 88 tanks in the district were having water to the full capacity, Ms. Madhumathi said that those tanks would be continuously monitored. Officials have been asked to keep adequate quantity of sand bags.

Fifty five high power saws, 38 earth movers and three high-power motor pumps, were kept ready.

A control room that would function round the clock has been set up at the Collectorate. People can call the control room over 1077 or 04562-252017 to seek help.

The district administration has appealed to the people not to venture out of their houses during heavy rain.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sub-Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar, were among those who were present.