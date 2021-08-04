Virudhunagar district fully geared to fight the third wave

Virudhunagar

04 August 2021 20:08 IST

Preventive measures in full swing; hospitals beds have been kept ready

Though Virudhunagar district has recorded the highest seropositivity of 84% in a recent survey conducted in the State, the district administration has not lowered its guards and is taking all steps to contain COVID-19 infection.

Simultaneously, it has geared up its hospital infrastructure to face a possible third wave of the pandemic, according to Collector J. Meghanath Reddy. “We are in a ‘prepared mode’ and our approach remains the same, whether there is third wave or not,” he told The Hindu on Wednesday.

He said on a daily basis the positivity rate was being analysed. “Though it is around 0.5% we have not reduced the number of samples taken. Every day around 3,000 samples are being lifted,” he said.

Besides, for every positive person, contact tracing – both primary contacts and worksite contacts – were being traced. “At least 20 contacts are being tested. Moreover, the areas where the infected person is located is swept with health officials conducting fever survey,” he said.

The administration was not waiting for people to come to hospitals to get themselves vaccinated. “We are targeting different types of vulnerable people, like those with non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, physically disabled, ante-natal and lactating mothers, government employees and MGNREGS workers,” he said.

As the State witnessed a surge in the number of daily positivity rate, Virudhunagar district administration had banned entry of devotees to all places of worship till August 11. “We have done it to stop large congregations during the festival season,” Mr. Meghanath said.

Though commercial establishments and markets had been warned against violating mask rule and social distancing norms, dedicated teams would soon be deployed in each taluk to monitor market places and commercial establishments. The Collector said stringent measures would be taken against those violating the standard operating procedures.

Even as preventive steps had been successful in bringing down the daily new cases to around 25, the district administration was ready with adequate number of beds and oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients.

Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital (VMCH) had already provided oxygen supply to 400 beds. Another 100 beds had been allocated for paediatric unit. “We may increase the number of beds with oxygen supply by another 100,” the Collector said.

Similarly, out of the 1,200 beds in other government hospitals, 650 beds had been readied with oxygen supply.

Meanwhile, the district has got two oxygen generators put up in private factories that would be supplied for the GHs. Besides, oxygen generators had been established in Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital and at Rajapalayam GH. Installation work was under way in Aruppukottai GH and plans were afoot to provide oxygen generators in Tiruchuli and Kariyapatti GHs.