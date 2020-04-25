Virudhunagar district entry to be sealed

Virudhunagar

After a man, who came from Tiruvallur district with a transit pass on false medical ground, tested positive on Saturday, district administration have planned to seal all entries to the district.

Two male members were found positive in the district on Saturday.

“One of them, a mason, had come from Tiruvallur district with a pass on medical ground with five others. It looks like they made a false medical claim and sought to go to Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district but has come to Chettiyakurichi near Aruppukottai,” Collector R. Kannan said.

Other person is from Kumarapuram. As the source of virus infection in Kumarapuram has not been traced so far where a college girl, a 11-year-old boy and two others have been reported so far, the Collector said a second test on all 120-odd persons in the village would be conducted within a week.

Meanwhile, the district administration has planned to completely seal all the district entries to ensure that no one enters into the district without any proper medical check up.

“We are going to provide quarantine facility in Virudhunagar, Sattur, Rajapalayam, Aviyur and Pandalgudi. Anyone coming to the district or passing through the district would have to undergo mandatory swab test and remain in the quarantine places for one day. If only their results turn negative, they would be allowed to leave,” Mr. Kannan said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has procured 10,000 face shield for frontline officials and workers.

“It will be an additional safety gear, other than masks and gloves, for health officials, police personnel and also for ration shop workers, who meet people face to face every day,” he added.

In the next phase, all the sanitary workers would be given such shields.

Doctors and paramedical staff working in the isolation ward in Virudhunagar Medical College hospital would be given one week off duty.

“Since they cannot go home as a precautionary measure, we have hired a lodge in Virudhunagar and all of them would be provided with good accommodation and food,” he said.

Doctors and paramedical staff from other parts of the district would be on duty in the isolation ward, he added.