Virudhunagar district consumer forum directs vehicles company, service centre to pay autorickshaw owner ₹50,000

November 29, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Virudhunagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed the chairman of Piaggio Vehicles Private limited, Pune and the manager, Honesty Autos in Sivakasi as well as its service executive in Rajapalayam, to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 towards mental agony caused to R. Periyasamy, of Mamsapuram, for wrongly charging him for the repair his autorickshaw while it was under a warranty period.

The forum’s president, S.J. Chakkaravarthy and member, M. Muthulakshmi, in their order dated November 23, 2023, also ordered the respondents to repay ₹7,490 which was collected towards repair charges and ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses.

The case pertains to Mr. Periyasamy having bought autorickshaw from the second respondent in July 2019. He had given his vehicle for the first five periodical services at the service centre in Rajapalayam until February 2020. However, he could not get the service done for the next nine months during the COVID-19 lockdown period as the service centre was not functioning.

On December 16, 2020, he gave in his vehicle for its sixth service, and it was accepted by the service centre. On December 24, 2020, the vehicle developed a mechanical problem and it was taken to the service centre, where Mr. Periyasamy was told that the gear box had a crack. The service centre charged him ₹7,490 for the repairs, even though the vehicle was covered under warranty for 42 months or 1.20 lakh km.

The forum rejected the claims of the respondents that Mr. Periyasamy had not serviced the vehicle within the prescribed period. The forum said that the opposite parties had rejected the claim of the complainant without a proper reason during the Covid-19 pandemic situation, and the complainant had suffered a financial crisis due to this.

