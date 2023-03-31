Virudhunagar district comes up with plan to treat severely anaemic girls

March 31, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The district administration has planned to provide kits with nutritional supplements as they have identified that around 3% of the adolescent-aged girl students in government and aided schools in Virudhunagar district are being severely anemic.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said around 1,200 students out of over 45,000 girl students, studying in class VIII to class XI, who were screened for their haemoglobin level last month, turned out to be severely anemic.

The concern for their health stemmed from the fact that six cases of maternal mortality were reported in the last one year. “Analysis revealed that either they were relatively younger and suffered from being underweight. These children in the adolescent age are likely to get married in the next few years and could continue to be anemic posing a danger to their lives during pregnancy,” the Collector said.

The findings revealed that 11,476 were mildly anemic and 6,019 were moderately anemic. All these children would be provided treatment at the District Early Intervention Centre at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

The focus of the administration is on the severely anemic and hence they would soon be given the nutritional supplements.

Training team medical officer Dr. Gilbert Thangaraj said the Collector has proposed to provide those things which would taste good to encourage the children to consume them without fail and also gain necessary minerals and vitamins. “At the adolescent age, girls might skip medicines,” he said.

Among the supplemnts would be honey-dipped Amla for Vitamin C which will help in absorption of iron, laddus made of red aval, cumbu and green gram. Besides, moringa leaf powder for making soup, chikki (groundnut cake), dates and musli, a mixture of nuts and dried fruits, would be given in a kit.

The kit that would last for one month and would be given thrice. At the end of three months, the health condition of the children would be reviewed again.

The Collector said that a similar scheme of providing nutritional kits to ante-natal mothers under the scheme Irumbu Penmani was under implementation.