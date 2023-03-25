Virudhunagar district administration organises tour to Keeladi

March 25, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration, in association with Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, has organised a tour programme for school, college students and members of public to visit Tamil Nadu Archaeological Museum at Keeladi and Ecological Park at Tirupparankundram.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan flagged off five buses that carried the first batch of tourists, comprising 100 school students, 100 college students and 50 members of public here on Saturday.

The Collector said that archaeological excavations done by Tamil Nadu State Archaeological Department along Vaigai river in Keeladi in Sivaganga district had revealed urban civilisation that dated back to 6th century B.C.

The scientific researches have confirmed that Tamil society was literate way back in 6th Century BC. It had improved its economy through agrarian activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of artefacts have been displayed at the state-of-the-art museum set up on two acres of land at a cost of ₹ 18.43 crore.

The artefacts have been displayed in various topics, including farming, dressing, ornaments, sea trade, which would reveal the ancient civilisation and literacy of Tamils. The tourists would watch a 15-minute audio-visual presentation in an air-conditioned hall, and know about various facts through touch-screen facilities.

The excavation works would be presented through a virtual reality exhibition. Besides, the traditional dishes of Sivaganga district would also be served to them at the exhibition.

The tourism department would collect ₹ 300 per head which is inclusive of transportation, lunch, entry fees at Keeladi and Eco Park, District Tourism Officer N. Anbarasan said. The tour programme is being planned on Saturdays and Sundays from Virudhunagar.

Further details about the tour could be obtained from the Tourism Officer over 73977-15688. District Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri was present.