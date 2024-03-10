Virudhunagar district administration comes up with educational trust to help economically disadvantaged students

March 10, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The district administration has started the ‘Virudhunagar District Educational Trust’ with the aim of helping students who are unable to continue school and college education due to their poor economic background.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said the trust had been formed in association with entrepreneurs and volunteers and would be headed by the Collector. “The district administration has been taking steps to put all children in school-going age in school. We are using all Government schemes to fund their education.”

Besides, the district administration also often took the help of businessmen, philanthropists and corporates to find funds for paying tuition fee, hostel fee and buying books for college students. “We wanted to make this practice more organised so that it becomes a conscious effort for society at large and also gives a sense of hope to such students who are in a disadvantaged position,” the Collector said.

A sub-committee of the trust will select the students based on their economic background and recommend for the funds to help them pursue their educational dream. The trust should mobilise around ₹1 crore corpus fund soon to provide timely help to students of the district during admission time.

Awareness of the trust and its benefits would be taken to the students through the school teachers so that the students are encouraged to continue with their studies.

Similarly, the district administration has formed Virudhunagar Karisal Ilakkiya Arakattalai, to promote writers and Karisal literature.

The trust would organise frequent meetings to encourage writing and reading habit among students and members of the public. They would also conduct literary conferences and encourage writers by helping them publish their works.