Virudhunagar continues to report high number of cases

20 July 2020 21:33 IST

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI

Virudhunagar district continued its recent trend of recording three-digit fresh COVID-19 positive cases with the addition of 169 cases on Monday. It also recorded the highest number of discharges in a single day – 331.

Even as the district’s tally rose to 3,563, the number of active cases came down to 1,909 from 2,071 registered on Sunday. One more death was reported in the district, which took its toll to 28. Meanwhile, the district administration has increased the number of containment zones from 57 to 107.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, the number of samples taken on Monday breached all previous single-day records as around 2,500 samples were taken, Collector R. Kannan said. Most of the samples were taken at fever camps conducted across the district, especially where the number of positivity was higher.

“We are trying to get the samples tested with private hospitals at various districts too for getting the results at the earliest,” he added.

Madurai registered 106 new cases, with which its tally went up to 8,357. All the new cases were indigenous. Meanwhile, 111 patients were discharged from different COVID-19 treatment centres. There were five deaths reported in the district, which pushed the overall positive case count to 160. The district has 3,263 active cases.

Tirunelveli recorded 176 new cases, which took the district’s tally to 2,783. There were 98 discharges from hospitals.

There were 202 fresh cases reported in Thoothukudi, which pushed the district’s case count to 3,643. There were also 116 discharges.

Tenkasi recorded 104 fresh cases, with which its tally went up to 1,200. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 18.

A total of 91 fresh cases which were reported in Kanniyakumari took its tally to 2,409. There were 184 people discharged from hospital.

Theni accounted for 107 fresh cases on Monday, which saw the total number of positive cases in the district rise to 2,601. There were 84 discharges from the hospital.

Seventy-eight new cases were recorded in Dindigul, which took the district’s total case count to 1,680. Many of the new cases were recorded from Kodaikanal and surrounding areas. There were no discharges from the hospital.

Ramanathapuram accounted for 83 new cases, which took its tally to 2,525 cases. As many as 31 people were discharged from the hospital.

Sivaganga recorded 81 fresh cases, with which the district’s tally went up to 1,612. There were 24 discharges.