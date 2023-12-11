ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar Collector warns officials of stringent action if middlemen are allowed into government offices

December 11, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Collector, in a statement, said middlemen were fleecing petitioners by promising to get their work done; he warned of action against officials who used middlemen

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, has cautioned people against seeking the services of middlemen who may fleece them after promises of getting their jobs done in various government offices.

In a statement, the Collector said that such middlemen were camping in the offices of rural development, animal husbandry, agriculture, horticulture, differently-abed welfare, social welfare, municipal, town panchayats and panchayat unions and taluks. These brokers approach petitioners, who come to government offices seeking to avail of benefits or for other requests.

The middlemen claim to know government officers well, and promise petitioners that they will get their benefits sorted at the earliest, and take money from the petitioners, even for services that are free.These brokers have gone to the extent of complaining against government officials, the Collector said.

The Collector asked the officials not to entertain such middlemen in their offices and not to correspond with them through letters. He said that stringent departmental action would be taken against any officer or head of the department who is found to be using these middlemen for official work.

Petitioners should meet the superintendents of the section concerned or the heads of departments directly and get details of their demand or government schemes. People should not approach middlemen and in case any such person sought any bribe, they can make a complaint to the official concerned or at the local police station, the Collector said.

