HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virudhunagar Collector warns officials of stringent action if middlemen are allowed into government offices

The Collector, in a statement, said middlemen were fleecing petitioners by promising to get their work done; he warned of action against officials who used middlemen

December 11, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, has cautioned people against seeking the services of middlemen who may fleece them after promises of getting their jobs done in various government offices.

In a statement, the Collector said that such middlemen were camping in the offices of rural development, animal husbandry, agriculture, horticulture, differently-abed welfare, social welfare, municipal, town panchayats and panchayat unions and taluks. These brokers approach petitioners, who come to government offices seeking to avail of benefits or for other requests.

The middlemen claim to know government officers well, and promise petitioners that they will get their benefits sorted at the earliest, and take money from the petitioners, even for services that are free.These brokers have gone to the extent of complaining against government officials, the Collector said.

The Collector asked the officials not to entertain such middlemen in their offices and not to correspond with them through letters. He said that stringent departmental action would be taken against any officer or head of the department who is found to be using these middlemen for official work.

Petitioners should meet the superintendents of the section concerned or the heads of departments directly and get details of their demand or government schemes. People should not approach middlemen and in case any such person sought any bribe, they can make a complaint to the official concerned or at the local police station, the Collector said.

Related Topics

Madurai / government / public employees

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.