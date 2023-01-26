Virudhunagar Collector takes part in gram sabha meeting

January 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy participated in a gram sabha meeting at E. Kumaralingapuram as part of Republic Day celebration on Thursday.

The villagers discussed the administration and expenditure under general fund and the audit report at the meeting. The villagers were told about the preventive measures to be taken against the spread of dengue. They also discussed various welfare schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, ‘Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’ and the works taken up in the village.

The Collector promised to expeditiously take up the demand of the villagers for laying approach road to the cremation yard. He also handed over cheques to two women self-help groups.

Work order for taking up two works under 15th Finance Commission and distributed prizes to four sanitation workers.