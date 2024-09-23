Virudhunagar Collector reprimands teachers for not conducting special classes for slow learners in Kariyapatti

Reprimanding a teacher for not conducting special classes for slow learners by Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan at Kariyapatti Government Higher Secondary School last week has set on fire social media with mixed reactions.

Teachers’ association has raised objections to the Collector’s rapprochement. An official privy to the incident said that the Collector was shocked to see that the English teacher had not conducted the special classes for slow learners.

The teachers had been repeatedly told to identify slow learners and give them special coaching in order to reduce failures in public examination. They had to maintain a register of the daily activities meant for slow learners.

The details of reading materials meant for those students were also not provided.

While the Collector had appreciated the Tamil and Chemistry teachers, he rebuked the English teacher for her “gross negligence”. As the video of the Collector’s inspection at the school along with the admonishment of the teacher went viral in the social media, teachers associations condemned the incident stating that public rapprochement would cause mental agony to the teacher.

However, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that even after three months after the reopening of the schools, the teacher had not taken any efforts to train the slow learners.

“Many students even in the first group of Plus Two failed in English paper alone in the last year public examination,” he said.

The efforts of all other teachers also go waste as the failure of the student even in one subject would become an obstacle in one generation of a family not pursuing higher studies.

He said that 60% of the students in Plus Two examination fail only in one or two subjects.

A teacher from the school said that anxious teachers failed to react to the Collector’s questions. Besides, the students had not brought all the notebooks as they were getting ready for the quarterly examination.

Meanwhile, memo has been issued to the two teachers for their negligence during the Collector’s inspection. The issue evoked mixed reaction in the social media with people remaining divided on posting their comments supporting the teachers and the officials.

