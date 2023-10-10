Virudhunagar Collector pays respect to mortal remains of organ donor near Rajapalayam

October 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan laid a wreath on the mortal remains of P. Mariappan, paying Statehonours for having donated his organs, at Seithur in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Mariappan of Seithur was declared brain dead after he met with a road accident. Subsequently, his organs were donated by his family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a mark of State honours for the organ donor, the Collector participated in the last rites held at the cremation yard in Seithur and placed a wreath.

The Collector said that hundreds of sick patients would get a new lease of life through organs donated by people. This would be possible only because of the selfless sacrifice of the family members, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.