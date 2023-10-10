Virudhunagar Collector pays respect to mortal remains of organ donor near Rajapalayam

October 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan laid a wreath on the mortal remains of P. Mariappan, paying Statehonours for having donated his organs, at Seithur in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Mariappan of Seithur was declared brain dead after he met with a road accident. Subsequently, his organs were donated by his family members.

As a mark of State honours for the organ donor, the Collector participated in the last rites held at the cremation yard in Seithur and placed a wreath.

The Collector said that hundreds of sick patients would get a new lease of life through organs donated by people. This would be possible only because of the selfless sacrifice of the family members, he said.