Virudhunagar Collector inspects affected areas

December 20, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar District Collector V. P. Jayaseelan on Wednesday inspected the crops damaged due to rains in Aruppukkottai, Sivakasi and Watrap panchayat union areas of Virudhunagar district and inquired about the crop damage.

In Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Watrap, Sivakasi, Vembakkottai, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai, Kariyapatti, M. Reddiapatti, Narikudi farmers have cultivated paddy crops on 23,02,14 hectares, millets on 53,06,21 hectares and pulses on 5,637 hectares. Oilseeds have been cultivated on 4,784 hectares, cotton on 15,552 hectares and sugarcane on 893 hectares, totalling about 1,03,701 hectares.

As per the direction of the Collector, a team of officials headed by the Assistant Director of Agriculture would be ascertaining the damaged crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, rain-damaged cotton and maize crops at Palavanatham, Palayampatti in Aruppukkottai Panchayat Union and damaged maize crops at Vadapatti, Namaskarithanpatti villages in Sivakasi Panchayat Union and damaged paddy crops were inspected by Mr. Jayaseelan.

Officials of the Department of Agriculture, including District Collector’s Assistant (Agriculture) Nachiar Ammal accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.