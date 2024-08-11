GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virudhunagar Collector gets award

V.P. Jeyaseelan had taken several initiatives for the rehabilitation services of the persons with disabilities

Published - August 11, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan has been chosen as the Best Collector in the State for implementing welfare measures for persons with disabilities.

The Collector will receive the award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the annual conference of Collectors to be held in Chennai.

Among the initiatives, the Collector organised a consultative meeting to create a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities working in private companies and to provide equal employment opportunities to them. Another notable step of Mr. Jeyaseelan was ensuring easy access to all stalls at the book fair where volunteers were appointed to take care of the persons with disabilities.

In order to improve the economic status of the persons with disabilities, the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centre and the Department of Welfare for Persons with Disabilities jointly organised an employment camp and free training for competitive examinations at the behest of Mr. Jeyaseelan.

Even as special grievance day camps are organised once in three months for persons with disabilities, their complaints were received over WhatsApp and all of them were resolved quickly.

As many as 1,004 pattas were issued to the persons with disabilities free of cost. Similarly, houses were allotted to special children in apartments constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Over 200 scooters were distributed to them and 50 of them were given to beneficiaries out of corporate social responsibility funds.

Under the supervision of Mr. Jeyaseelan, the district administration conducted special workshop for people with disabilities on higher education, starting new businesses, and getting loan assistance.

Related Topics

Dindigul / public officials / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.