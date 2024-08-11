Virudhunagar Collector gets award

Virudhunagar District Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan has been chosen as the Best Collector in the State for implementing welfare measures for persons with disabilities.

The Collector will receive the award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the annual conference of Collectors to be held in Chennai.

Among the initiatives, the Collector organised a consultative meeting to create a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities working in private companies and to provide equal employment opportunities to them. Another notable step of Mr. Jeyaseelan was ensuring easy access to all stalls at the book fair where volunteers were appointed to take care of the persons with disabilities.

In order to improve the economic status of the persons with disabilities, the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centre and the Department of Welfare for Persons with Disabilities jointly organised an employment camp and free training for competitive examinations at the behest of Mr. Jeyaseelan.

Even as special grievance day camps are organised once in three months for persons with disabilities, their complaints were received over WhatsApp and all of them were resolved quickly.

As many as 1,004 pattas were issued to the persons with disabilities free of cost. Similarly, houses were allotted to special children in apartments constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Over 200 scooters were distributed to them and 50 of them were given to beneficiaries out of corporate social responsibility funds.

Under the supervision of Mr. Jeyaseelan, the district administration conducted special workshop for people with disabilities on higher education, starting new businesses, and getting loan assistance.