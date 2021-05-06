Virudhunagar bags two ministries

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to join Stalin cabinet

Virudhunagar district gets two ministerial berths with veteran DMK leaders K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Aruppukottai MLA) and Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuli MLA), who were ministers in Karunanidhi government, joining his son M.K. Stalin’s cabinet on Friday.

Mr. Ramachandran, a nine-time MLA, was a member of M.G. Ramachandran cabinet too. He was Minister for Cooperation and then Public Works Department Minister in MGR cabinet.

Later, under Karunanidhi, he was initially Minister for Health and later became Minister for Backward Classes Welfare.

This time, Mr. Ramachandran has been allocated Ministry of Revenue and Disaster Management, an important portfolio.

Mr. Thennarasu, who has become MLA for the fifth time, was Minister for School Education between 2006-2011.

Amid long-pending demands from southern districts for industrial development, Mr. Thenarasu has been made the Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archaeology.

His presence closer to Keeladi is expected to provide impetus to the archaeological excavations at four sites in Keeladi cluster comprising Keeladi, Konthagai, Manalur and Agaram.

The seventh phase of excavation is under way at the sites where several artifacts dating backing to 2,500 years have been recovered.

The DMK has two more MLAs, A.R.R. Seenivasan, three-time MLA from Virudhunagar Assembly constituency and S,. Thangapandian, who has won for the second consecutive time.

The other MLA, A.R.R. Raghuraman, who has won on DMK symbol from Sattur Assembly seat, belongs to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.