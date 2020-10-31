Madurai

Virtual meet for farmers on Nov. 3

A virtual meet through Google Meet app will be held for farmers of Virudhunagar district on November 3.

Farmers will participate in the meeting, chaired by Collector R. Kannan, from the offices of the Block Assistant Director of Agriculture. The meeting will begin at 10.30 a.m.

Farmers should wear masks and maintain social distancing and other precautionary measures suggested by the Department of Health, a statement said.

