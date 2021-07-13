Virtual alumni meet held

The Fatima College Alumnae Association organised a virtual annual alumni meet on July 10.

Bharathi Sankara Rajulu, lecturer, Tamil and Telugu, Department of South and Southeast Asian Studies, University of California, and Tanvi Kapadia, CEO and Founder, INCORPORAN Inc., New York City, USA, the alumnae of the college, were the chief guests.

R. Velankanni Matharasi, secretary of FCAA, presented the annual report. She thanked the alumnae from the FCAA US West Coast chapter for their contribution of ₹1.5 lakh towards the education of students from economically weak sections of the society.

Principal Rev. Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary spoke about the importance of women being multitaskers.

Ms. Bharathi Sankara Rajulu recalled her fond memories during her college life. She expressed her gratitude for the knowledge gained from her teachers of the college.

Ms. Tanvi Kapadia stressed the importance of value education and how it helped her uphold values against all challenges in life.

Rev. Sr. M. Francisca Flora, secretary of the College, appreciated the growth of the alumnae association and suggested the need to expand its vision by reaching out to the marginalised.

Around 600 alumnae across the globe took part in the virtual programme.