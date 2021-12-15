Viraganoor roundabout needs to be made safer

Chaotic parking closer to the circular road poses a threat for vehicle users

Utter chaos prevails at the five-road junction at Viraganoor, one of the busiest roundabout in Madurai, where passengers wait on carriageways and buses stop in middle of the roads.

With all the five roads being wider (four-lanes), vehicles usually move at a high speed while crossing the roundabout next to the parallel bridges across Vaigai river.

But, encroachments by way of parking of two-wheelers, autorickshaws, cars and buses on the edges of the roundabout are posing a danger to vehicle users and passengers.

While Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) has put up bus stops on both sides of Aruppukottai Road (Ring Road) some 50 feet away from the roundabout, the buses continue to stop in the middle of the carriageways close to the roundabout.

“The passengers do not come to the bus stops and find it easy to board the buses near the roundabout. Even two days back, some officials came here and forced drivers to stop the buses at the bus stops,” said watchman of a complex situated there. But, the drivers followed the rules only for a few hours on that day, he added.

The bus stops, which do not have any lights, have turned into parking lot for two-wheelers.

It is worse on new Ramanathapuram four-way highway as no bus stop is seen anywhere around the roundabout. When the buses stop on the edge of the roundabout to pick up passengers, the vehicles following them are often caught unawares.

“They end up stranded in the middle of the road at the roundabout facing the threat of being hit by vehicles passing through the circular road,” a police officer said.

Since the buses stop ahead of the zebra crossing, passengers are face the threat of being knocked down by speeding vehicles, when they cross the road.

A small link road provided to allow free left for vehicles coming from Ramanathapuram Road to reach Aruppukottai Road has become an auto stand.

The two-wheeler lane is fully encroached upon and the buses from Aruppukottai Road that stop in the corner invariably protrude into the roundabout hindering free movement of traffic on Aruppukottai Road and also those proceeding from other roads towards Teppakulam and Vaigai Bridge.