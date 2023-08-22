Viraghanoor junction vulnerable to chaotic traffic congestion

August 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Madurai

Lack of adequate number of traffic police to regulate vehicular movement in the all-important Viraghanoor junction often throws traffic out of gear.

One such incident occurred on Monday morning when vehicles from all five highways leading to the huge roundabout came to a grinding halt at around 8.40 a.m.

Consequently, the vehicles got piled up for up to two km on Tirunelveli/Thoothukudi-Madurai Inner Ring Road, Madurai-Kappalur Ring Road, Vaigai South Bank Road, Ramanathapuram Road (Teppakulam), Ramanathapuram four-way highway and also on Madurai-Silaiman Road.

Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace and only one traffic police personnel was visible on junction near Rameswaram highway. An autorickshaw driver was seen regulating traffic on the opposite side near the Vaigai bridges.

With all the roads being four-way and flow of vehicles usually being high during the peak hours, at least five police persons, one on the entrances of each road, must be present to regulate traffic when such pandemonium occurs. Madurai city police claim that the Viraghanoor junction is under Madurai district police. Besides, two stretches of road on either sides of the Ring Road between Vandiyur Junction and Kallambal bridge also come under the rural police jurisdiction.

“Our jurisdiction stops with the checkpost on Ramanathapuram Road near Teppakulam. In the same way, our jurisdiction is only for part of the Vaigai South Bank Road,” a traffic police officer contended.

However, the city police takes over the traffic management at the junction and the Ring Road during VIP visits.

“We have been doing this for the last several months to ensure seamless movement of the VIP convoys,” the officer said.

The district police have been deploying only two traffic police personnel, which is not adequate to handle high volume of traffic especially on muhurtham days.

“We have already written to the Madurai rural police seeking to take over the regulation of traffic even at Viraghanoor junction. The proposal is pending. Once that is cleared, the city police would post at least one Inspector, one Sub-Inspector of Police and three others to effectively maintain the free flow of traffic at the roundabout,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a proposal is also under consideration for constructing flyover above the roundabout to mitigate the strain on the junction.

The only standard operating procedure which is now available to the police is diverting vehicles coming from Rameswaram highway towards Tirunelveli Ring Road. The vehicles are made to take the service road under the Kallambal ROB and turn under the bridge to return to the junction.

However, this also failed for prolonged time as vehicles, including trucks and TNSTC buses, cut-short their distance up to the ROB and took the first opening on the road to create more traffic jam.

