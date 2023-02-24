Viraganur roundabout requires better traffic regulation

February 24, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Vehicle flow on Viraganur roundabout in the city came to a grinding halt for more than 90 minutes on Friday.

Absence of police personnel to regulate traffic is said to have led to this all-important junction connecting five major roads becoming chock-a-block with vehicles from all directions.

Enquiries with police revealed that an unexpected turnout of vehicles to an educational institution on Silaiman Road blocked the road at around 9 a.m. This led to spilling over of the blockade up to Viraganur junction.

With all types of vehicles — buses, trucks, cars and two-wheelers — attempting to criss-cross at the junction, traffic movement from all directions stopped, so much so that vehicles got piled up for more than one km in all directions, including on Vaigai river bridge and Road Overbridge on Ring Road.

Frantic attempts by office-goers to cross the huge roundabout ended in total chaos. With no policemen visible, auto drivers tried to regulate traffic in vain. This is despite the fact that hundreds of vehicles pay toll for using Ring Road.

Only after vehicles started piling up on Iravathanallur and Vaigai South Bank Roads, did the City Police rushed to the junction.

“Viraganur junction and small stretches of road towards Teppakulam and towards Thoothukudi side of Ring Road are under Madurai district police limits, while the rest of Ring Road is under Madurai City Traffic police,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Only during VIP movement, Madurai City Police take over Viraganur junction to ensure seamless movement of the convoy. The significance of the junction can be gauged by the fact that it connects three four-lane highways towards Tiruchi, Rameswaram and Tirunelveli and two two-lane roads towards Silaiman and Iravathanallur.

Vehicles going to the airport and to several educational institutions have to cross this junction. Besides, ambulances take all these roads to reach Government Rajaji Hospital and other private hospitals.

Though Friday’s congestion was a stray incident, it took over one hour for over 10 traffic police personnel, including Inspectors, to bring back normality at the junction.

“Vehicles from Tirunelveli/Thoothukudi were diverted to Mandela Nagar through Avaniyapuram to reach Mattuthavani and vice-versa. Similarly, vehicles coming from Rameswaram highway were diverted on Thoothukudi-side Ring Road to take a U-turn under the ROB at Kallambal,” he added.

“A proposal for Madurai City Traffic Police to permanently take over the junction from Madurai district police has already been sent to government. This will help regulate the traffic to certain extent,” the police officer said.

However, only the construction of a flyover can give a permanent relief to road-users. The authorities can bring about a palpable change immediately by removing encroachment (parking of vehicles) on carriage way at the junction. Besides, they should ensure that all buses stop at the designated bus shelters located away from the junction, instead of at the junction.