Violence in local body polls deplored

Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association has proposed to conduct a series of protests against the police inaction against those who unleashed violence during the January 11 indirect election for the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson in four panchayat unions in Virudhunagar district.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the district office-bearers meeting held here on Saturday.

Its president K. Liyakat Ali said the district administration swung into action to hold the election in a short duration of time. “There was absolutely no violence in the direct election where lakhs of people came out to vote. However, during the indirect election wherein only a handful of elected representatives needed to cast their votes, there was so much violence in four out of 11 panchayat unions,” he said.

Violent incidents were reported at Narikudi, Rajapalayam, Watrap and Sattur unions.

“It was the ruling party cadre who unleashed violence in all four places. Ballot papers were torn, ballot box was broken, a Deputy Superintendent of Police was assaulted with machete and election officials had to be protected by the police by locking them inside rooms,” the resolution said.

It was the worst violence the district has ever faced in the five rural body elections held so far, he said.

Condemning that the cadre had targeted Returning Officers, he said officials and employees, especially women were under fear to conduct re-poll.

“Except for the violent incident that led to assault of police officer at Narikudi, perpetrators of crime in other three unions are yet to be arrested,” the resolution said.

The association sought booking of AIADMK councillors who instigated violence.

“In the fight among political parties, a junior assistant and two office assistants were transferred from Sivakasi union. Government employees can work only as per the established rules and punishing them for doing their duty is undemocratic,” the president said.

The association members will stage demonstrations in front of all panchayat unions in the district on January 23 and 24 and would take out a protest rally in Virudhunagar on January 31. Association district secretary, J. Lakshmi Narayanan, was present.