Violators get back seized vehicles

The police have started returning vehicles seized from the lockdown violators following an announcement from the Director General of Police that the confiscated vehicles would be returned to the rightful owners on production of proper documents even though the case against them would be heard in the courts later.

While Tirunelveli City police have registered 843 cases against the violators and seized 539 vehicles from them, the Tirunelveli district police, after registering 1,552 cases, have seized 1,158 vehicles from 2,157 violators ever since the lockdown came into force.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniayakumari district leads in the seizure among the four southern districts as the police there have seized 3,728 vehicles after registering 4,647 cases till Friday morning.

“As we enforced the lockdown strictly and registered cases against the violators in stringent fashion, there is no fatal accident in the district since March 25. Though seven persons sustained injuries in accidents, the victims were discharged from the hospital after the treatment as the nature of the injuries were minor,” said Superintendent of Police N. Shreenath.

He said the 37 cases were registered against 56 persons since March 22 for distilling illicit arrack in the wake of closure of liquor shops. “All the culprits have been arrested,” Mr. Shreenath said.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, 1,250 vehicles were seized from 2,478 violators.

As the owners of these vehicles were asked to come to the police stations concerned for getting their vehicles back after producing proper documents, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash formally commenced the exercise.

Since most of the vehicle owners who turned up to get back their vehicles could not submit the documents like Registration Certificate, valid driving licence and insurance premium payment certificate, they were asked to produce all the documents to receive the vehicles.