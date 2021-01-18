‘Violation of road rules causes more accidents’

Madurai

18 January 2021 22:57 IST

More number of two-wheelers on roads and lack of a culture to follow road rules were causing more road accidents in India, said Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha.

Speaking at the inaugural function of 32nd National Road Safety Month here on Monday, Mr. Sinha said that Tokyo had more pedestrians than two-wheelers and Australia had the culture of giving first right to the pedestrians crossing a road.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that such a culture of strictly following road rules would bring down number of road accidents, he said enforcement alone would not help in making roads safer.

He advised the police personnel to set an example to the common man by scrupulously following helmet and seat belt rules. He asked TNSTC bus drivers to take extra care while driving. The city police had installed public address system at many junctions to guide road users and also remind them to follow safety rules, he said.

Collector T. Anbalagan, who joined the Commissioner in flagging of a motorbike rally on the occasion, said people often realise the importance of road rules after meeting with accident.

“Violating road rules not only endangers the life of the wrong-doers, but also other innocent road users,” he said.

Stating that people in general always try to justify their actions, like wrong overtaking, jumping signals. But they should think about how precious are life and limbs. “They should remember that their family members will be waiting for them at home,” he added.

He was appreciative of the city traffic police who work hard to regulate traffic in rain and shine.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Sugumaran said that every effort was being made to make the city roads accident-free.

Considering the importance of road users’ safety, the Centre had made Road Safety Week into Road Safety Month, he said.