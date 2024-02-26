VinFast’s hi-tech electric cars in different segments to hit Indian market at affordable price, promises CEO

February 26, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Vietnam’s VinFast Auto, the first car-maker that quit manufacturing gasoline cars in 2022 and invested in making the most modern, sustainable electric cars, has said that it would offer a range of cars in the near future at affordable rates in the Indian market.

Taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony for setting up its plant at Sillaanaththtam on the outskirts of Thoothukudi, the CEO of VinFast India, Pham Sanh Chau, told The Hindu that his company would offer six variants in different segments — sedans, MPVs and SUVs. After analysing the Indian market and the export opportunities, VinFast would concentrate on the most sought-after segments.

The aggressively priced premium cars that VinFast would offer, including higher segment cars, would reach customers through a nationwide dealer base with an assurance of excellent after-sale service. The diverse VinFast cars, depending on the variants, would go up to 400 km in one charging for which the company would create sufficient infrastructure across the nation, besides facilitating charging at homes. Since this strategy would ensure zero emissions, less global warming, and no noise, thereby contributing towards a greener future, VinFast would take it to every part of India and the international market, he added.

Mr. Pham further said that sourcing of components from domestic suppliers would be more important for disruptively pricing VinFast’s premium products. “We believe in a high-level localisation of components for our electric cars. Our prime objective is to encourage local suppliers to provide our components at the highest quality, or the quality we prescribe. We will develop this ecosystem to bring down the cost,” he added.

He said that VinFast inspected 15 locations across six States and finalised Thoothukudi to set up its electric car manufacturing facility. “We have a seaport with an excellent access, and an airport that will become an international airport in future. Above all, we enjoy good support from the Tamil Nadu government. Tamil Nadu has good pool of workforce, which is familiar with the automobile sector,” he added. The upcoming facility, which would rollout its first car in mid-2025, would explore the possibility of exporting it via the VOC Port in Thoothukudi depending on the overseas market demand.

VinFast also proposes to upskill the students of polytechnic institutions and ITIs in Thoothukudi by setting up training centres to make them industry-ready.

Since VinFast’s facility is coming up on the advantageous ‘windmill stretch’ that enjoys optimum wind velocity year-around, the ‘green car’ manufacturer may also explore the possibilities of installing windmills on its premises to generate green energy to make ‘green cars’.

