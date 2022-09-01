Vinayakar Chaturthi procession: Two electrocuted to death near Rajapalayam

Three others who tried to save the duo suffered electric shock and sustained injuries

The Hindu Bureau Rajapalayam
September 01, 2022 13:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two were electrocuted to death while three others suffered injuries during a procession held on the occasion of Vinayakar Chaturthi near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on August 31, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were electrocuted to death and three others suffered electric shock when an empty chapparam (temple car) of Somasundara Vinayakar temple in Chokkanathanpuththur near Rajapalayam hit against an electric transformer on Wednesday night.

The deceased K. Marimuthu (23) who owns a brick-kiln, S. Muneeswaran (24), who worked in a medical shop, were part of a Vinayakar Charturthi idol procession.

The injured are M. Selvakrishnan (32), O. Chellapandian (44) and S. Muppidathi (20), all from Chokkanathanpuththur. The injured have been admitted to the Government Hospital at Sivagiri in the adjoining Tenkasi district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said at least 50 persons took part in the Vinayakar idol procession in the streets near the temple, conducted on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi.

Also Read
11 die of high-voltage electrocution during a procession near Thanjavur

After the procession, the idol was brought down from the chapparam. The victims were pushing the empty chapparam to park it away from the temple. While pushing it closer to the street, they failed tonotice the transmission of electricity through electric cables along the street.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The iron structure used for decoration in the chapparam hit the overhead electric cable through which Marimuthu and Muneeswaran suffered electrocution.

Alerted by their screams, three others tried to save the duo but they also suffered shock. However, as the power supply had tripped by then, they escaped with injuries.

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister, Thangam Thennarsu, on Thursday morning visited the injured at the hospital and enquired about their health. The Ministers, along with the district Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, also consoled the family members of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Vinayaka Chathurthi
death
disaster and accident
Madurai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app