ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols taken out on procession in Madurai

September 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A procession of Vinayaka idols being taken out in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Scores of Vinayaka idols were taken out on a procession on Masi Streets and immersed in the Vaigai river on Tuesday.

The procession of some 25 big idols and scores of small ones was taken out from East Masi Street. Scores of women walked through the entire route along with children carrying smaller, but colourful idols on their hands, while the bigger idols, measuring three feet to 10 foot high, were pulled by carts.

The procession was organised by Hindu Makkal Katchi, led by its leader, Solai Kannan.

The devotees, mostly youngsters, danced to the drum beats in the procession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge posse of police personnel, led by the Commissioner, J. Loganathan, was deployed on Masi Streets, especially in front of two mosques.

Madurai Corporation had set up huge pits on the Vaigai riverbed near Simmakkal and the idols were immersed in the pool of water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US