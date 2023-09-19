Vinayaka idols taken out on procession in Madurai

September 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Madurai

Scores of Vinayaka idols were taken out on a procession on Masi Streets and immersed in the Vaigai river on Tuesday.

The procession of some 25 big idols and scores of small ones was taken out from East Masi Street. Scores of women walked through the entire route along with children carrying smaller, but colourful idols on their hands, while the bigger idols, measuring three feet to 10 foot high, were pulled by carts.

The procession was organised by Hindu Makkal Katchi, led by its leader, Solai Kannan.

The devotees, mostly youngsters, danced to the drum beats in the procession.

A huge posse of police personnel, led by the Commissioner, J. Loganathan, was deployed on Masi Streets, especially in front of two mosques.

Madurai Corporation had set up huge pits on the Vaigai riverbed near Simmakkal and the idols were immersed in the pool of water.