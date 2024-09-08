GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinayaka idol procession peaceful in Madurai

They were immersed in Vaigai riverbed in Tirumalairayar Padithurai

Updated - September 08, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols being taken in procession through West Masi Street in Madurai on Sunday.

Vinayaka idols being taken in procession through West Masi Street in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. SUNDAR

Vinayaka idols procession taken out by Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Maha Sabha went on peacefully in Madurai on Sunday.

Amid police protection, the procession of 24 idols of more than three feet and a lot of smaller idols were taken in vehicles from East Masi Street. The procession went through the four Masi streets with devotees dancing to drum beats.

Women carried sprout pots on their heads in the procession. Police personnel, led by Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan, beefed up security in front of two mosques on South Masi Street and West Masi Street. As a precautionary measure, riot control vehicles were stationed there. The idols were immersed in the Vaigai river at Tirumalairayar Padithurai later in the day.

Idol processions were also taken out n Kottampatti, Melur and Elumalai.

Virudhunagar

Vinayaka idol processions were taken out in Sivakasi and Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

A total of 29 idols were taken out in Sivakasi from Mariamman Temple. They were taken around the four car streets and immersed in a well.

Twelve idols were taken in procession in Aruppukottai.

Adequate strength of police was deployed in both the places.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST


