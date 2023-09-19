HamberMenu
Vinayaka idols taken in procession in Ramanathapuram, Aruppukottai

September 19, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols being immersed at Agnitheertham sea in Rameswaram on Tuesday.

Vinayaka idols being immersed at Agnitheertham sea in Rameswaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

A total of 162 Vinayaka idols were taken in processions at different parts of Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

The idols, installed by Hindu Munnani, Bharatiya Janata Partyand Hindu Makkal Katchi, were taken in procession with bands and the devotees danced through main thoroughfare of Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Mandapam, Paramkudi, Kamudi, Keelakarai and Tirupulani.

Heavy police bandobust led by Superintendent of Police, S. Thangadurai, was posted especially in those areas identified as sensitive. Additional police force were deployed near mosques in the routes of the processions.

The colourful idols, big and small, were immersed in sea in coastal areas and in ponds and tanks.

Meanwhile, 11 Vinayaka idols were taken in procession amidst showers in Aruppkottai. Over 650 police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasaperumal, were deployed throughout the procession route. The idols were installed by Hindu Munnani and BJP.

The police had installed CCTV cameras at sensitive places. The procession started at Rajiv Nagar and the idols were immersed at Periya kanmoi.

