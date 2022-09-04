Vinayaka idols immersed in Tamirabharani

With heavy police protection, Vinayaka idols being taken out on a rally for immersion in Thamirabharani in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Amidst large posse of police personnel, members from various Hindu outfits, including the Hindu Munnani and Hindu Makkal Katchi, took out processions with the Vinayaka idols and immersed them in the Tamirabharani river here on Sunday.

Police said that the volunteers had installed the idols in around 300 locations across Tirunelveli district since August 31, the day, which was celebrated as Vikayaka Chaturthi.

While many of the idols were decorated and taken out on a procession by the members from Vannarpettai, Kurukkuthurai and Suthamalli and immersed in Tamirabharani Padithurai, the police had provided bandobust enroute and ensured that there were no untoward incidents.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, 173 idols were immersed in the sea. The Hindu Munnani State secretary Kutralanathan inaugurated the rally at Thapasu Mandapam, Siva Temple in the presence of district president Isakki Muthukumar. About 700 police provided bandobust.

The idols were taken out in a rally by the organisers and through Threspuram, they reached the sea where they immersed the idols.

In Tenkasi district, the Hindu outfit volunteers from Kalakkad immersed the idols at Uvari sea. There were around 700 personnel deployed on bandobust duty.