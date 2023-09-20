ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idol procession passes off peacefully in Dindigul

September 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

A Vinayaka idol taken in a procession for immersion in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A huge idol of Lord Vinayaka, along with several smaller ones, was taken on a procession from Kudaiparaipatti for immersion at Kottaikulam in Dindigul on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees, especially youth, took part enthusiastically in the procession. Along with the six-foot-tall idol installed by villagers, scores of smaller idols that were worshipped at homes were taken in a cart towards Dindigul-Batlagundu junction.

Due to bitter experience in the past during a similar procession, a huge posse of police personnel was posted in front of Big Mosque at Begampur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police asked the devotees not to play drums, a section of them objected. However, police officials led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul, Abinav Kumar, and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran pacified them.

Later, the idols were immersed in the waterbody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US