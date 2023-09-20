Vinayaka idol procession passes off peacefully in Dindigul

September 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Dindigul

A huge idol of Lord Vinayaka, along with several smaller ones, was taken on a procession from Kudaiparaipatti for immersion at Kottaikulam in Dindigul on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees, especially youth, took part enthusiastically in the procession. Along with the six-foot-tall idol installed by villagers, scores of smaller idols that were worshipped at homes were taken in a cart towards Dindigul-Batlagundu junction.

Due to bitter experience in the past during a similar procession, a huge posse of police personnel was posted in front of Big Mosque at Begampur.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police asked the devotees not to play drums, a section of them objected. However, police officials led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul, Abinav Kumar, and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran pacified them.

Later, the idols were immersed in the waterbody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.