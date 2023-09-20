HamberMenu
Vinayaka idol procession passes off peacefully in Dindigul

September 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
A Vinayaka idol taken in a procession for immersion in Dindigul on Wednesday.

A Vinayaka idol taken in a procession for immersion in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A huge idol of Lord Vinayaka, along with several smaller ones, was taken on a procession from Kudaiparaipatti for immersion at Kottaikulam in Dindigul on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees, especially youth, took part enthusiastically in the procession. Along with the six-foot-tall idol installed by villagers, scores of smaller idols that were worshipped at homes were taken in a cart towards Dindigul-Batlagundu junction.

Due to bitter experience in the past during a similar procession, a huge posse of police personnel was posted in front of Big Mosque at Begampur.

When the police asked the devotees not to play drums, a section of them objected. However, police officials led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul, Abinav Kumar, and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran pacified them.

Later, the idols were immersed in the waterbody.

