Vinakaya idols should be made only of clay, not of plaster of paris: Virudhunagar Collector

Virudhunagar district administration has instructed devotees not to instal Vinakaya idols made of plaster of paris and thermocol which would spoil the environment.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the idols made only of clay and without any plastic and chemicals would be allowed to be immersed in waterbodies.

For decoration of the idols, dry flowers and hay could be used. Besides, natural pisin could be used for polishing the idols. Single-use plastic and thermocol should not be used.

No toxic chemical, non-degradable oil, paint should be used on the idols. Natural dye can be used. The Collector said that the idols should be immersed only in places identified by the district administration.

The idols installed in Virudhunagar town should be immersed in the quarry pit. Idols from Avudaiyapuram should be immersed in an unutilised well. Those idols from Sivakasi town should be immersed in an unutilised well in Deivanai NAgar.

Idols from M. Pudupatti, Maraneri should be immersed in Maraneri tank.

In Srivilliputtur, the idols should be immersed in Madavar Valagam. Vadugavoorani in Rajapalayam, Ramachandrapuram tank in Krishnankoil, Kunnoor tank for idols from Kunnoor, and unutilised tanks, wells and quarry pit in Alangulam can be used for idols from Ammapatti, Elayirampannai and Alangulam.

Idols from Arupukottai town should be taken to big tank on Pandalgudi Road and those idols from Srivilliputtur taluk should be taken to Konagiri tank in Tiruvannamalai, the statement said.

