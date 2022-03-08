Villagers want resumption of late-night bus service

Dindigul

Residents of Sirumalai hills have been put to lot of inconvenience as the last bus service to villages in Sirumalai from Dindigul bus stand has remained suspended for the last six months.

The villagers say that farmers who go to the Gandhi Market in Dindigul to sell their vegetables by vans in the evenings are left stranded in Dindigul bus stand.

"We have to spend the whole night in the bus stand and take the first bus that leaves for our village in the early morning," said P. Kumaran, a farmer from Sirumalai.

The last bus service would leave Dindigul bus stand at 10 p.m. and reach Thenmalai at midnight after passing through villages like Pazhaiyoor, Pudur and Agasthiyarpuram The bus would halt at Thenmalai and the crew would spend the night in the vehicle so that the early morning trip could leave on time.

"However, ever since the monsoon set in last year, the complaining about inconvenience to the crew in staying in the vehicles during rainy days, the last service has been cancelled," he added.

Even three months after the rain got over, the TNSTC has not resumed the services. Now, the last bus for Dindigul leaves at 6.45 p..m.

Around 20 to 30 farmers go to the market every day. "Since, the wholesale market commences work late in the evening, the farmers get out of the market only after 9.30 p.m.," he added. Only some of them manage to get hitch-hiked in private vans proceeding to their villages.

Others have spend the whole night in the bus stand amidst mosquito menace," Mr. Kumaran said.