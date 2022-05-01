Villagers want better sanitation and bus facilities

Minister, Collector preside over gram sabha meet at Vadugapatti

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar hear grievances of residents at Vadugupatti in Madurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar presided over the gram sabha meeting held in Vadugapatti in Madurai district. Gram sabha meetings were held in various places in the district on Sunday to mark May Day.

The residents of Vadugapatti aired their grievances and sought their intervention in resolving them. Some of the main issues highlighted by the residents were with regard to sanitation, bus facilities and implementation of employment schemes.

They wanted adequate toilet facilities and better drainage system in the village. They said that some of them had developed rashes on the body and wanted the authorities to look into the issue.

One of the villagers, S. Anandhi, said bus service to the village was infrequent and sometimes buses would not stop at the bus stops. Another resident pointed out that school and college students were suffering as a result of this.

Mr. Moorthy made consultations with the officials and assured the villagers that the buses would stop at the bus stop and also ensured that the buses would be operated as per the convenience of the students.

Another resident, M. Subramanian, secretary of the Agricultural Association at Vadugapatti, said water channels in the village should be desilted to increase water storage. He also sought better approach roads to the village.

The residents also complained about the implementation of the 100 days employment scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). Some of them said they were not engaged and not paid adequately.

The Minister and Collector assured the villagers that the issue would be looked into and urged the authorities concerned to ensure that proper job opportunities were created and the people were paid in accordance with the work carried out by them.

With regard to sanitation, the Collector asked the people not to dump waste on the roadside. He asked them to segregate waste at home and hand it over to the conservancy workers of the panchayat.

The gram sabha meet, which lasted for two hours, attracted a good number of people some of whom submitted their representations.