Villagers urged to harvest rainwater

October 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Special gram sabha meetings were organised in 204 village panchayats of the district on Monday as part of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The gram sabha meetings discussed the expenditure of the village panchayats, and the accounts for the expenses were tabled at the meeting for the consent of the participants. The meetings also discussed in detail about the development works to be taken up during the current financial year and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme.

Addressing the gram sabha meeting held at Rajakkalmangalam village panchayat near Nanguneri, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said due preparations should be made ahead of the northeast monsoon to avert flooding in low-lying areas and mishaps associated with the monsoon. Besides avoiding water stagnation, as it would provide potential breeding ground for mosquitoes, due steps should be taken by residents to properly drain the water into the channels.

“The panchayats should spend the funds being allocated for development works in a judicious and transparent manner. Since Rajakkalmangalam panchayat will get sufficient drinking water from the Tamirabharani in near future as a project is being implemented, the residents should dig choke pits in every house so that the sewage water will get drained into it,” Dr. Karthikeyan said adding that rainwater harvesting structures should be created in every house.

The Collector appealed to the residents to avoid open defecation by constructing toilet in every house and use-and-throw plastic products and segregate at source the degradable and non-degradable waste.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Suresh and Assistant Director of Panchayats S. Anita were present.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Vilvamaraththupatti near Vilaathikulam. She said the 240 houses in the village panchayat had been given drinking water supply and HCL had adopted 44 village panchayats in Pudur union and 51 village panchayats in Vilaathikulam union for improving healthcare, sanitation, drinking water supply and farming operations.

She appealed to pregnant women to get themselves registered in the nearest primary health centre to get proper medical guidance at regular intervals and take nutritious food.

District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan participated in the meeting.

Dairy Development Minister T. Mano Thangaraj and Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar participated in the gram sahba meeting held at Gnalam village panchayat.

The Minister appealed to the participants to create rainwater harvesting structures in every government building and desilt the channels carrying rainwater to nearby water bodies before the onset of the northeast monsoon. Also, the bunds and shutters of the water bodies should be checked before the season started so that that breaching and consequent flooding of low-lying areas could be averted.

In Tenkasi, Collector Durai Ravichandran participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Nettoor near Alangulam.