Villagers submit petition seeking domestic water connections

A group of residents from Pandaarampatti and nearby Duraikani Nagar submitted petition to Corporation Commissioner V. P. Jayaseelan on Friday to give them domestic drinking water connections, which had been suspended due to the unrest prevailing in these hamlets. The petitioners said the village of Pandaarampatti was housing around 800 families while nearby Duraikani Nagar close to Madaththur had 600 families, which were running from pillar to post for drinking water even as the middle class families were buying a pot of drinking water for ₹10.

Considering the gravity of the situation, around 120 families had paid prescribed deposit amount to the Corporation for getting domestic drinking water connections. “However, the anti-Sterlite Struggle Committee members of Pandaarampatti and Madaththur, with the backing of a few organisations, are creating unrest in the village which has driven out the Corporation officials and the workers from giving domestic drinking water connections to the applicants. Besides taking action against those who create trouble in the village, appropriate action should be taken to give domestic drinking water connections to the applicants,” said S. Ananthan, one of the petitioners from Pandaarampatti.

They also submitted similar petition in the Office of Superintendent of Police seeking action against the troublemakers.