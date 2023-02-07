HamberMenu
Villagers stage protest over conducting temple festival

February 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 150 villagers were picked up by the police on Tuesday when they squatted on road in front of Palavanatham bus stand in connection with a temple dispute.

According to police, a section of people led by Veera Mutharaiyar Sangam leader Duraipandi, squatted on the road seeking permission to conduct a 10-day festival at Bhathirakalai Amman Temple. The temple, belonging to Ramanathapuram Samasthana Devasthanam, is under the management of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. department.

However, a plaque was put up in the temple a few years ago, claiming that it belonged to Mutharayar community. Following objections raised by the Samasthanam, revenue officials have been asking Mutharaiyar people to remove it.

Meanwhile, a peace committee meeting was organised by revenue officials on Monday in which they were allowed to conduct the temple festival after removing the plaque. However, the villagers, including women, squatted on the road following which the police detained them. Later, they were released.

