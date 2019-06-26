Villagers stage protest inside Collectorate complex

Ramanathapuram

Alleging drinking water shortage and lack of basic facilities, residents of Kozhunthurai village staged a ‘kudiyerum porattam’ (shifting their residents to the collectorate) inside the Collectorate premises here on Wednesday and started cooking before officials intervened and persuaded them to give up the agitation.

About 100 people, including women from the village in Mudukulathur block came to the Collectorate with mats, rice, stove and grocery items to ‘settle down’ inside the Collectorate complex, protesting against acute drinking water crisis, bad roads and lack of basic facilities.

After settling down under the trees, the women members started preparing tea when officials held talks with the representatives and assured to address the drinking water problem immediately and other grievances in phases, after which, they called off the stir and returned home.

The villagers said they had not been receiving drinking water under the Cauvery combined water scheme for several years as their village was located in the tail end and ran out of local sources. They pooled money and dug a deep bore well but the water became saline.

They said a Reverse Osmosis (RO) unit installed by ONGC never functioned and when they went to the nearby Ilandaikulam village to fetch water from the RO plant there, the local residents opposed stating they too faced water crisis. They faced similar problem when they went to fetch Cauvery water from Thiruvarangam village, located two km away, they said.

As officials failed to take steps despite presenting as many as nine petitions they were forced to buy drinking water by paying ₹15 per pot, they said. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation stopped bus services to the village, citing bad road condition and they could not get ambulance services during emergency, they said. They also faced threat to their lives due to low lying power lines, they said.