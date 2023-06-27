ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers stage protest against stone quarry

June 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the encroachment of wild streams by a stone quarry, residents of a village near Vasudevanallur started a hunger strike on Tuesday.

The stone quarry functioning on the foothills of Ariyoor near Vasudevanallur has reportedly encroached upon the wild streams and hence the irrigation tanks in this region do not get water for the past few years. Consequently, the fields in this area do not get water for irrigation. Moreover, the villagers from five hamlets cannot even take their cattle for grazing.

 When the residents of Irumankulam, Vadakku Pudur and Veeriruppu submitted petitions with the Collector and other officials seeking cancellation of permit given for the stone quarry, no action was taken against the stone quarry. Agitated over this, the villagers, who gathered in a temple in the village, started hunger strike on Tuesday.

 After a heated argument broke out between the police and the villagers, additional force was rushed to the spot and around 300 police personnel were deployed.

 Following talks between Sankarankoil Tahsildar Palanivelsamy and the agitated villagers, he assured the protestors that the Collector would inquire about the villagers’ demand and take appropriate action. Subsequently, the agitation was withdrawn.

