Villagers stage protest against lack of water supply

Villagers from Kottaikaranpatti in Sanarpatti Panchayat Union near Dindigul staged a protest with empty pots opposite the Collectorate campus on Monday. They were demanding regular water supply.

“We have been demanding a proper supply of water to our village for the past four years. As of now, about 300 families benefit from a single borewell installed at the centre of the village,” said T. Savithri, one of the protestors.

“Since there is only one water source for both drinking and other purposes, this has even led to skirmishes between the villagers many times, disturbing the communal harmony,” she noted.

She said that an overhead tank situated in the village is about 27-year-old which is in a dilapidated condition. “All they do is to clean and paint the outside in the name of maintenance only to keep it idle,” she claimed.

Ms Savithri added that pipelines were laid a few years ago but remain non-functional to this day.

The protestors said that they had staged a road roko in their village, a few months ago, which even caught the attention of the Block Development Officer. “Despite taking the matter to the Panchayat officials umpteen number of times and even highlighting the issue at the grama sabha meetings, we got tired of the lackadaisical attitude of the government officials,” said Ms Savithri.

After the intervention of police who held talks with the protestors, a few representatives submitted a petition in this regard to Collector S. Visakan who assured of looking into the issue.