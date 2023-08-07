Villagers stage demonstration with empty drinking water pots

August 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding regular supply of drinking water to their houses, a group of women from Munanjipatti, Nellai Thiruththu and Paththinippaarai staged a demonstration holding empty pots in front of the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The villagers from Munanjipatti under Nanguneri taluk said they did not get Tamirabharani water and relied on groundwater for drinking purposes. Despite getting drinking water only twice a month, the quantity of groundwater supplied to them had not been increased.

“We cannot manage with the small quantity of water we are getting now. Hence, steps should be taken to supply sufficient quantity of water to us if the water is supplied twice a month,” they said.

When the protesters tried to enter the Collectorate premises with empty pots, police warned them that they would be arrested.. Subsequently, a few representatives went inside the Collectorate without the pots and submitted their petition.

The villagers from Nellai Thiruththu under Pallikottai village panchayat said drinking water was being supplied to Alavanthaankulam, Nellai Thiruththu and Pallikottai villages through the same pipeline in specified quantity based on the population of the hamlets.

Since an additional pipeline was being laid to Alavanthaankulam village for supply of drinking water from the same well supplying drinking water to the three villages, it would affect supply to the remaining two hamlets. Hence, the Collector should give instructions to the officials concerned on ensuring sufficient supply of drinking water to all three villages.

The villagers from Paththinippaarai said their village and Vadakku Paththinippaarai were getting drinking water from the same overhead tank. Since Paththinippaarai was getting drinking water for only 30 minutes, it was not sufficient for the 60 families living in the hamlet and led to altercations between residents of both villages. Hence, an additional overhead tank should be built for giving sufficient drinking water supply.

A group of farmers from Ambasamudram taluk submitted a petition against the move to release water in Kodagan channel. They said the farmers had commenced farming operations on over 30,000 acres with the water being released in Vadakku Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel, Therkku Kodai Melazhagiyaan Channel and Nadhiyunni Channel, all under Tamirbharani irrigation system, from July 19.

However, a few political parties were exerting pressure on the Collector to release water in Kodagan Channel, also part of the Tamirabharani irrigation system. “Since this will leave the standing paddy without water for irrigation even as the storage level in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams is falling rapidly, water should not be released in Kodagan Channel,” they said.

