Villagers stage another protest against fish processing units in Thoothukudi city

Published - November 24, 2024 09:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers from Pottalurani stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Residents of Pottalurani village in Thoothukudi district on Sunday staged a protest near Chidambar Nagar in Thoothukudi city, demanding closure of fish processing units and revocation of false cases booked against them. 

Since the villagers had undertaken various forms of protest, including boycott of parliamentary elections and resignation of ward members, to show their opposition against the fish processing units, the district administration showed no interest in listening to them and their grievances, the protesters said.  

“While we continue our protest for more than a year now, we get no attention from the officials. The protests are not for any luxurious livelihood, but for ensuring our safe and healthy life,” they said.  

When right to healthy life was one of the fundamental principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, the State government had failed to ensure the right for them, they added.  

While the people were already agitated over the continuing operation of the existing units, the administration was repeatedly granting permission for new ones, said E. Sankaranarayanan, a villager. 

“Police are filing false cases to stop us from protesting, but we are not going to stop for any reason,” he further said. 

When protest was their last resort, the district administration should understand the needs of the people and act accordingly, he added.  

