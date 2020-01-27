Villagers seek withdrawal of case

TENKASI

A section of the residents of Ilaththur village in the district had appealed to Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan to instruct the police to withdraw the case filed against 12 villagers for conducting temple function-related cultural programmes after 10 p.m.

In their petition, the Ilaththur villagers said the temple festival in the village was organised between January 3 and 5 and a debate was conducted as part of the celebration. When the ‘pattimantram’ got extended beyond 10 p.m., the police asked the organisers to wind up the programme. As the debate was conducted even after 10 p.m., the police, after 15 days, have registered a case against 12 persons from Ilaththur. Hence, the Collector should conduct an inquiry on this issue and ask the police to withdraw the case, the petitioners said, who also staged a demonstration before submitting the petition.

‘Take action’

Congress functionary 68-year-old Chinnappan of Subramaniapuram in Sivagiri taluk, who came to the Collectorate with the party flag, threw the copies of his land document, saying that the officials were refusing to take action on his petition seeking cancellation of the forged documents with which five persons had usurped 10 acres of his land.

“Though I’m running from pillar to post for the past 15 years to cancel this forged document, the officials are supporting the culprits. If the officials still refuse to render justice to me, I’ll commit suicide right on the Collectorate premises,” Mr. Chinnappan said.

As the aggrieved old man staged a dharna for a while, the police pacified him and asked him to submit the petition to the Collector.

‘Form DPC’

A group of farmers from Achchanpudhur submitted a petition seeking a paddy direct purchase centre in their area as the farmers had cultivated paddy on over 2,000 acres in Achchanpudhur, Neduvayal, Ilaththur, Kodikurichi, Sivaramanpettai and Kasidharmam.

Moreover, the farmers appealed to the Collector to remove encroachments along the Veeravenbamaalai channel at Neduvayal.