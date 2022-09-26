Villagers seek removal of pumps fitted illegally in drinking water connections

Seeking removal of motors fitted illegally in drinking water connections for ensuring uniform distribution of drinking water to the residents, a group of villagers from Keerankulam near Munanjipatti submitted petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday.

The petitioners said their village with 300 families under the Munanjipatti village panchayat was being given drinking water through the taps installed along the streets. Even though supply of drinking water through the overhead tank in the village had dwindled due to the dryspell prevailing across Tamil Nadu, the villagers were getting at least a few pots of water, which has been paralyzed by a few who had fitted illegally motors in the drinking water connections.

Hence, the officials concerned should initiate a drive against these violators by removing the drinking water connections with pumps, they said.

A group of residents living around Kannimaarkulam in Melapalayam submitted petition urging the officials to take steps to stop the uncontrollably flowing sewage into the water body. They said the Kannimaarkulam, which was improving the groundwater table in Melapalayam and the surrounding areas, was being spoilt by a few who were discharging the sewage into the tank.

Consequently, the unbearable stench emanating from the stagnant sewage had made this area inhospitable while seriously polluting the groundwater. Hence, the officials should take steps for discharging the sewage into Kannimaarkulam, they said.

Seeking free house sites, a group of people from Ramaiyanpatti submitted petition as they were living in the area over the past 20 years. They also appealed to the Collector to conduct inquiry into the “misappropriation of funds in the Ramaiyanpatti village panchayat through creating fake bills”.

Seeking immediate handing over of digital X-ray reports to patients of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Selvakumar from Thiyagaraja Nagar submitted a petition. He said the TVMCH administration was tormenting the public by asking them to wait for a week to get the report.