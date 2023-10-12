HamberMenu
Villagers seek permission to visit temple atop Sathuragiri hills

October 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Black flag tied at a house in Sundarapandiam near Srivilliputtur on Thursday.

Black flag tied at a house in Sundarapandiam near Srivilliputtur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A section of people in and around Watrap are on a protest since Tuesday against the officials of Department of Forest for not permitting them to offer prayers at a temple atop Sathuragiri hills during Navarathiri festival.

They have hoisted black flags in their houses and villages as a mark of protest. The people, belonging to Saliyar community from seven villages, including Sundarapandiam, had been traditionally worshipping at the Sri Anandavalli Amman Temple in Sathuragiri.

They have been conducting the Navarathiri festival at the temple and have sought to hold the festival for the ensuing Navarathiri festival.

However, after Sathuragiri Hills was brought under the Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, the forest officials have been imposing various restrictions for the festival for the past few years.

The officials have denied them permission to climb up the hillock on all 10 days but for the last three days. “They want the permission for going up between November 15 and 24. But, already the permission to climb up the hill for Ammavasai and Pournami is granted between November 13 and 15 and also November 26 to 29 to visit Sundaramahalingam Temple,” an official said.

Besides, the Forest Department has not permitted them to make overnight stay for the last three days.

Meanwhile, forest officials have sought clarification from the officials of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments on this issue.

