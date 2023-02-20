Villagers seek permission for prayer hall

February 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to give a ‘no objection certificate’ for constructing a prayer hall at Nadupillaiyarkulam near Maanur, a group of villagers submitted a petition to him seeking action against those who are disrupting prayer meeting being organised in a house in the village “without disturbing others”.

The petitioners, led by pastor Immanuel Abraham, said they had submitted an application on July 18, 2019 seeking permission for constructing a prayer hall on the land belonging to Integrated Christians’ Unity in Nadupillaiyarkulam near Maanur. Since the officials concerned were yet to take any decision on the application and had kept it pending for 43 months, they were conducting prayer in one of the houses of the Christians in the village without causing any problem to others.

“Against this backdrop, a group of people assaulted prayer hall caretaker Muthiah on February 12 even as he was making arrangements for conducting Sunday prayers and forced him to give an undertaking that he would not enter Nadupillaiyarkulam anymore for conducting prayer. However, Mr. Muthiah had not lodged any complaint against them with the police.”

“Now, those who assaulted Mr. Muthiah have given false complaint against him and others with the police, who have banned prayer meeting conducted at Nadupillaiyarkulam prayer hall,” said Rev. Immanuel Abraham.

Woman’s appeal

S. Suyambukani of Eraippuvari near Nanguneri submitted a petition seeking the Collector’s intervention to ensure the safe returning of her husband from Saudi Arabia. She, a beedi-roller and mother of four children, including three girls, said her husband Sudalaimani, who went to Saudi Arabia 7 years ago, was working as a driver in the southwest Asian monarchy.

“Even as there is no phone call or message from him for the past one year, he called me recently to inform that he had been admitted to the hospital for treatment for hernia. Since my husband’s company has not given him any salary for the past one year, he is in the hospital without any help from anyone. Hence, the Collector should take steps for ensuring due medical treatment and bringing back my husband safely to my native place,” Ms. Suyambukani said.