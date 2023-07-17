Villagers seek patta for land on which they built their houses 29 years ago

July 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of villagers from Kesavaneri near Valliyoor submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday seeking patta for the land on which they constructed their houses 29 years ago.

In their petition, the residents said they, living in the eastern part of Kesavaneri for the past 29 years, were paying the house tax for 23 years to the village panchayat. Hence, power connection had been given to all the houses since they were paying the property tax to the rural local body.

The Collector should consider their case and give them patta for the land on which their houses had been built, the petitioners appealed.

Cremation ground

In their petition, a group of people from Chettimedu and Mela Ermaalpuram near Ambasamudram said that they were using the cremation ground in their area for the past 70 years. Even as a few individuals are taking steps for getting patta for the cremation ground, the revenue officials stopped the renovation of the shed for rituals in the cremation ground.

“The revenue officials’ action strengthens our suspicion that the individuals are trying to get patta for the cremation ground with the help of official machinery. Hence, the Collector should protect the cremation ground by notifying it in the village records,” the petitioners said.

Protection sought

Accompanied by his wife and the children, a tea vendor Gurunathan of Tirunelveli Town submitted a petition seeking protection to him. In his petition, Mr. Gurunathan said he was selling tea in the Tirunelveli – Shencottai Passenger Train for the past 12 years at reasonable price. Agitated over this, another person selling tea in Ambasamudram railway station at higher price allegedly issued death threat to him.

Hence, the Collector should ensure protection to his life by giving due instruction to the police, Mr. Gurunathan said.

After receiving over 250 petitions from the public and handing them over to the officials for taking appropriate action at the earliest, Dr. Karthikeyan handed over ₹ 1 lakh each to the families of four persons who were either electrocuted or died due to snake bite.

The Collector asked the officials to pay more attention to find reasonable solution to the petitions submitted with the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

District Revenue Officer P.M. Senthil Kumar and Deputy Collector (Training) Sheeja were present.